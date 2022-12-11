The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball championship. UAAP Season 85.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) National University's dynasty in UAAP women's basketball continues.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled away early for a 76-64 triumph over De La Salle University in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball Finals, giving them a sweep of the best-of-3 championship series.

National U's comfortable victory on Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena gave them their seventh consecutive women's basketball crown, extending a run of success that started in 2014. Their seven straight titles matches the record set by the University of the East men's basketball program, who also had a "7-peat" from 1965 to 1971.

For the Lady Bulldogs, their sweep of La Salle was made sweeter as the Lady Archers had ended their 108-game winning streak when they played in the second round last November. National U gave them no chance in the Finals, winning both games handily.

Rookie Kristine Cayabyab scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half to set the tone for the Lady Bulldogs. Angel Surada added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Camille Clarin had eight points and eight boards as National U again got scattered scoring from its squad.

Cayabyab would later earn Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

"The credit goes to all of our girls. From Day 1, they've been committed, working hard and sacrificing a lot for this goal," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan, who steered the Lady Bulldogs to a title in his first season in charge after replacing Pat Aquino.

"The goal is to win the championship and I'm glad that each and everyone of us did our share, and nanalo kami," he added.

NU broke the game open early, ending the first quarter on a blistering 19-4 run that turned a slim 8-7 lead into an unassailable 27-11 advantage. Charmine Torres was the lone bright spot for the Lady Archers as she scored nine of their 11 points in the opening period.

But the rest of the Lady Archers were shut down, and the Lady Bulldogs went on to lead by as much as 23 points, 57-34, late in the third quarter. La Salle managed to bring the lead to as low as 14 points, 65-51, midway through the final period thanks to a scoring flurry anchored by Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Joehanna Arciga.

The Lady Bulldogs were ready with a response, however. Clarin's three-pointer from the corner was followed by an acrobatic layup from Cayabyab that restored order, 72-51, with under four minutes left. After Torres knocked down two free throws, NU forward Karl Ann Pingol drilled a long jumper that put NU ahead, 74-53, with 3:22 to play and took the wind out of La Salle's sails.

Torres finished with 29 points on 8-of-17 shooting, but also committed 11 of La Salle's 23 turnovers in the game. Tchuido had a 13-point, 22-rebound double-double on top of four assists and three blocks.

But Lee Sario was again held in check, scoring just seven points on a brutal 3-of-16 clip from the field. La Salle's 23 turnovers led to 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Archers were making their first Finals appearance since Season 79, when they were swept by an NU squad that was powered by Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino. They couldn't quite match the feat of their team from Season 76, when La Salle defeated National U in three games behind Aracelie Abaca and Trisha Piatos to win the women's title.

The scores:

NU 76 -- Cayabyab 18, Surado 10, Edimo Tiky 9, Clarin 8, Cacho 6, Pingol 6, Bartolo 5, Canuto 4, Fabruada 4, Villareal 4, Betanio 2, Solis 0, Barroquillo 0, Dimaunahan 0, Ico 0.

LA SALLE 64 -- Torres 29, Niantcho Tchuido 13, Arciga 8, Sario 7, Binaohan 5, De La Paz 2, Jimenez 0, Ahmed 0.

Quarter-scores: 27-11, 42-27, 61-40, 76-64.