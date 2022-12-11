Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines – With National University (NU) Pep Squad’s long-time head coach Ghicka Bernabe announcing her retirement shortly after leading the group to a seventh UAAP Cheerdance Competition title, the more special it meant for students who witnessed her swan song live.

It was no secret that securing tickets to catch the UAAP’s annual spectacle is one of the most difficult things to pull off, and NU students went to great lengths to make sure they would not miss the action live inside on Saturday afternoon.

Lei Ann Magbalot, a second-year nursing student, and her friends were among 250 who camped inside the NU main campus in F. Jhocson days prior to the competition. They were lucky enough to score general admission passes from their school’s office.

“We started to camp out at 8 in the evening on December 8 since it was a holiday. Only 250 persons were allowed to enter the campus and stay there for the evening,” said Magbalot, who watched the event with eight companions.

“We were given numbers and mine was somewhere in the 230s. We were really lucky because there were only limited tickets sold.”

Others took their chances, such as first-timers Nicole Delloro and Lyka Anne Gonzalez. Delloro fell in line outside the MOA Arena as early as 8 a.m. on the day of the competition.

“When I arrived at the MOA Arena, there were probably only 20 people,” shared Delloro, a first-year political science student.

The venue’s ticketing office did not begin selling tickets until noon, and people kept flocking to the vicinity. Delloro was constantly in touch with her fellow freshman classmate Gonzalez.

Fortunately, Delloro made the cut-off. She met with Gonzalez later on and the two sat at the upper-box section to be part of 18,029 patrons who witnessed NU dance to a retro-inspired routine while clad in bright pink, yellow, and sky blue.

Both also opened up about how the UAAP has long been part of their lives, even before setting foot on a UAAP member school.

“It’s definitely worth it. As first year students, we’ve been watching the UAAP since before we entered college,” said Gonzalez. “It’s definitely worth the wait we have taken and being here for the experience and cheering for our school.”

“It’s also my first time watching live. I always watched it on TV. For this competition, I felt NU would win it,” added Delloro.

Magbalot, Delloro, and Gonzalez were only some of the hundreds and hundreds of NU students whose effort to watch live was repaid by the NU Pep Squad in the end, in what became the final masterpiece conducted by Bernabe for her team and the school’s community.

“We’re so proud of them. They had minor difficulties executing their stunts about three days before the competition, during our pep rally,” said Magbalot.

“So obviously, they managed to perfect it in time. We all feel proud of them.”