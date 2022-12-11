National University head coach Aris Dimaunahan gives Kristine Cayabyab a hug a few moments before winning the championship in the UAAP Women's Basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Highly-touted rookie Kristine Cayabyab concluded her first season with National University not just as a champion, but also as a Finals Most Valuable Player.

It was not a straightforward journey for Cayabyab, who got off to a slow start in her collegiate career -- where she initially came off the bench for NU -- but picked it up late and was at her best when the Lady Bulldogs clinched the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball championship.

Cayabyab, a product of the Nike Rise program in 2015, scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half of Game 2 against De La Salle University, helping the Lady Bulldogs pull away. She added a crucial layup late as National U took a 76-64 win to clinch a seventh straight championship.

"Unexpected din 'tong award na nakuha ko kasi wala talaga sa mindset ko 'yan," said Cayabyab, who averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 assists in the two-game series.

"Ang gusto ko lang mangyari this season is ma-improve ko 'yung mga dapat kong ma-improve, and natulungan ko ng mga coaches and especially 'yung teammates ko," she added.

This is already the second championship that Cayabyab had won this year, having helped NU retain the women's 3x3 crown in Season 84.

But she couldn't immediately make an impact in the full court version of the game, and it was not until head coach Aris Dimaunahan inserted her in the starting line-up that Cayabyab began to find her rhythm. For the NU coach, the wait was worth it as Cayabyab proved her worth in the closing stage of the season.

"We always thought that this game is about the process. It's a process, kasi siyempre, highly-touted si Tin from the high school ranks, and siyempre may pressure din sa kanya," he explained. "So ang ginawa ko lang sa kaniya is, I just guided her."

"Sa start nga, parang four games ng season natin, she wasn't even starting. So we made an adjustment of giving her the chance to start, and from then on, she blossomed," he added.

But even as Cayabyab began to flourish, the NU coaching staff made sure to still get on her case. Dimaunahan was particularly demanding of her when it came to the defensive end of the floor; he wanted Cayabyab to excel on both sides of the ball.

The coach was pleased that Cayabyab accepted his criticisms, and his instructions. To further motivate their rookie, he used NU veteran Camille Clarin as an example.

"Si Ate CC, we talked about her na before, CC wasn't even defending as well, but this year, she embraced the role and the challenge of being a two-way player," said Dimaunahan. "And then from that point on, kasi sila din ang nagkakabantayan sa practice, siguro at some point, medyo nahihila nila ang isa't isa to become better persons, to become better players."

Cayabyab gave full credit to her teammates and coaches for keeping her on an even keel throughout her rookie season -- especially after their upset loss to La Salle in the second round that ended their 108-game winning streak.

"Sobrang laki din ng tulong ng mga coaches namin, kasi kahit ganoon 'yung nangyari, hindi nila kami pinabayaan. Hindi nila kami iniwan," said Cayabyab. "Mas hinila nila kami paangat, kaya namin nakuha 'tong championship na 'to."

