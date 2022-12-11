The UP Fighting Maroons battle it out against the Ateneo Blue Eagles for game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles are not making any excuses after a tough loss against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals on Sunday.

The Fighting Maroons moved an inch closer to defending their title with a 72-66 win at the Mall of Asia Arena after providing crucial plays and stops whenever the Blue Eagles threatened to comeback.

Ateneo’s assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga recognized the impressive performance of their foes as his team eyes to make the necessary adjustments come Game 2 to force a decider.

“Tough game for us. UP played well. They scored more points than what we wanted them to score. They got on the boards. They rebounded well. A couple of big plays also for them,” he said after the match.

“So, we’ve got to make sure that we can address that. Some of the things that happened in the first half that went for UP, we were able to adjust.”

Arespacochaga is also aware that Ateneo has to play consistently in the entire game against a strong team like the Fighting Maroons.

He also acknowledged the importance of quickly learning from the match and adjusting how they will approach the must-win Game 2.

“Of course, in the bigger scheme of things, it’s an ongoing process for our players to continue to learn, to get better. This is one of them, of course,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot to learn from this loss definitely. Xs and Os and strategy wise but also how we approach the game, also individually, of course, collectively.”

Heading into the Wednesday game, Arespacochaga assured they will also fix the team’s mentality.

“It’s a bit different now coz finals na. Rest in between is important also. It’s gonna be a lot of mental adjustments not just physical for us.”

UP will try to close the Finals series at the Araneta Coliseum for their second straight title within a year.



