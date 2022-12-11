Cavitex triumphed in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jorey Napoles took charge down the stretch to carry Cavitex past TNT, 21-20, for the Leg 6 crown in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference, Sunday at Robinsons Antipolo.

Napoles nailed two clutch two-pointers, while also coming up with a crucial stop on TNT's Almond Vosotros to help the Braves recover from a 20-17 deficit.

Cavitex's main man had nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals while Dominick Fajardo, Chester Saldua and Bong Galanza each had four points in the come-from-behind win.

They secured the top prize of P100,000 while adding 100 tour points to their tally. It was also a vengeful win for the Braves, who had not beaten the Tropang GIGA in the entire conference prior to today's result.

"Sinunod lang namin yung game plan nila coach at naglaro lang kami hanggang dulo," said Fajardo. "Hindi pa kami nananalo sa kanila; ngayon, naka-upset, bawing-bawi at back-to-back pa."

The feat allowed Cavitex to match TNT with two leg victories, while also giving them momentum heading into the Second Conference Grand Finals next Saturday over in Robinsons Malabon.

Vosotros fired 12 in a losing cause for TNT, his one missed free throw off a pair of attempts that could have secured the Tropang Giga's 21st point ultimately biting them hard in the end.

TNT settled for second place and P50,000 in a major return to form performance after falling to a franchise worst ninth and missing the quarterfinals in the preceding fifth leg.

Cavitex and TNT forged a duel for the Leg 6 crown after disposing of J&T Express, 15-8, and Platinum Karaoke, 11-8, respectively.

Platinum beat J&T for the podium position and the P30,000 third prize, 17-13.