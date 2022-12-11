PBA 3x3: Blackwater barges into Leg 6 q'finals

Hubert Cani of Blackwater in action in PBA 3x3. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Blackwater became the first team to make the playoffs of the PBA 3x3 Leg 6 Second Conference Season 2 after completing a two-game sweep of its pool play on Saturday at Robinsons Place Antipolo Extension.

The Red President made short work of Terrafirma, 20-11, before Hubert Cani exploded for 10 points in a 22-14 win over Leg 4 winner Platinum Karaoke to emerge unscathed in Pool B.

Multiple leg winner TNT also secured a berth in the knockout stage as it also completed a 2-0 record in Pool A.

The Tropang Giga edged previous leg winner Cavitex, 21-20, and then followed it up with a 21-13 victory over Meralco.

Six more quarterfinals berths are still up for grabs.

Other early pool play winners include Cavitex over Meralco, 21-19, San Miguel against Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-17, and J&T over Purefoods, 20-19.

The top eight teams after the pool play will advance in the quarterfinals to be played on Sunday.

The final leg winner of the conference will receive P100,000, while runner up gets P50,000, and third placer P30,000.

The top 10 teams with the highest points earned at the end of the six-leg tournament are going to see action in the grand finals set Dec. 18.