NCAA: Letran's Fran Yu ejected from Finals Game 2

Letran Knights playmaker Fran Yu was ejected in the second quarter of Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 finals on Sunday, after elbowing a Saint Benilde player on the face.

Yu, a finals MVP for the Knights, was slapped with a disqualifying foul after the hit on Mark Sangco with 5:29 left until halftime at Araneta Coliseum.

Sangco was called for a push on Louie Sangalang on a loose-ball play, before he tripped and caught Yu's elbow.

When the announcement was made, Yu appeared to shrug off the development, walking to the dugout waving to the crowd and applauding.

The Knights were ahead 33-27 when the incident happened. Their lead ballooned to 45-34 at halftime.