The Saint Benilde Blazers ran rampant on offense in the third quarter, before clutch plays late by Will Gozum and Miguel Oczon sealed a 76-71 victory over the Letran Knights at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The NCAA Season 98 finals goes to a sudden death on December 18, Sunday.

Gozum and Miggy Corteza each tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds, with both keying a 30-14 scoring spree in the third and reversing an 11-point deficit at the break to go up 64-59.

In the clutch, Gozum, adjudged Season 98 MVP prior to the game, scored on a layup inside the final minute to put Benilde ahead 73-71, before Oczon's keyhole jumper extended the gap 75-71 with 20 seconds, sealing victory.

Letran, seeking a 3-peat, saw top playmaker Fran Yu ejected in the second quarter after he was called for a disqualifying foul on an elbow to Mark Sangco's face.

The Scores:

CSB 76 — Gozum 21, Corteza 21, Oczon 15, Nayve 10, Pasturan 3, Sangco 3, Carlos 3, Cullar 0, Marcos 0, Davis 0, Lepalam 0, Flores 0, Lim 0.

LETRAN 71 — Paraiso 16, Sangalang 11, Reyson 11, Caralipio 9, Yu 6, Santos 6, Javillonar 5, Olivario 4, Ariar 3, Guarino 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 34-45, 64-59, 76-71.

(More details to follow.)