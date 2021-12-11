File photo/ABS-CBN News



Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala capped her 2021 campaign with an upset loss in girls doubles quarterfinals of the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship in Florida on Friday.

Eala, who paired with Solana Sierra of Argentina, bowed to unseeded Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Qavia Lopez of the US, 6-3, 5-7, 2-10, in the Final 8 at the Frank Veltri Tennis Center in Plantation.

Eala and Sierra first dominated Americans Krystal Blanch and Madeleine Jessup, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening round and trounced Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Katja Wiersholm of the US, 6-3, 6-2, in the second.

The tennis prodigy won the title in the same event in 2019 with Evialina Laskevich of Belarus.

Meanwhile, in the singles draw, Kristyna Tomajkova of Czech Republic ended the campaign of Eala with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the second round.

Eala scored a first-round win over Charlotte Owensby of the US, 6-2, 6-3. She reached the semifinals in the singles draw in 2019.

“I completed my 2021 Tournament season today with a Quarter Finals finish in Doubles of the Junior Orange Bowl. Thank you to all of you for always virtually cheering me on. Next up - Pre-Season Training for 2022,” Eala wrote on her Facebook page.

The Filipino tennis star, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Junior Player Grants Program recipient, is the Juniors World No. 3 and WTA World No. 527.

It has been eventful year for Eala, opening the season with a breakthrough performance at the W15 Manacor tilt of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour in Spain, where she won her first professional title after routing Spaniard Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Following her first pro title in January, she secured a wildcard for the qualifying draw of the Miami Open in March. However, Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia defeated Eala, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the opening round of qualifying.

On the juniors side, Eala captured her second Grand Slam title in June at the Roland Garros girls doubles tournament with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia by defeating Amarissa Kiara Toth of Hungary and Maria Bondarenko of Russia, 6-0, 7-5.

She won the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles crown with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

In July, Eala dominated the JA Milan 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio in Italy as the top seed, achieving a singles-doubles title sweep in the Grade A juniors tournament.

At the US Open Junior Championships in September, she secured a quarterfinals spot but lost to Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

In the girls’ doubles semifinals, Eala and Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium were outlasted by Americans Elvina Kalieva and Reese Brantmeier, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

