The Philippine Basketball Association will open its doors to fans next week after receiving approval from the Quezon City government to hold games at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the league will welcome spectators starting on December 15, which will be the first time since the pandemic broke out.

"So by Wednesday, maglalaro na tayo sa Araneta kasama ang mga fans," said Marcial.

Among the conditions to be followed is that fans entering the venue will have to be fully vaccinated. Health and safety protocols inside the Araneta Coliseum will also be observed, including a two-seat apart arrangement.

"Kailangan fully vaccinated ang mga fans at magdala ng government ID para papasukin kayo sa venue," said Marcial.

Marcial said all matches in the Governors' Cup, including Leg 6 and the grand finals of the 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo, will be played in the Big Dome until the end of the year.

He added that games are going to be played on Christmas Day for the first time in three years. The league might also hold another double header the following day.

The league has been holding games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig since it ushered the final conference of the season last Dec. 8.

Marcial also thanked Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for accommodating the league in their respective cities.

He also thanked the IATF, Department of Health (DOH), Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).