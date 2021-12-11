Chris Banchero and Phoenix went up 2-0 in the Governors' Cup with a 110-99 win over Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau

Phoenix Super LPG picked up its second victory by defeating Blackwater 110-99 in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Saturday.

Chris Banchero scored 23 points to go with 7 assists and 5 rebounds for the Fuel Masters at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, dealing the Bossing their 21st straight loss.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma carved out a 112-106 victory in overtime against Rain Or Shine.

Paul Harris tallied 19 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists for Phoenix, which at 2-0 shared top of the standings with NLEX and Alaska.

Matthew Wright added 9 assists.

"That's really huge for us, knowing how hard Blackwater played, they kept the game close, they kept us grounded. Again, the guys are just happy to contribute," Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said.

After trailing by 12 points early, the Bossing mounted a comeback anchored on Joshua Torralba and Richard Escoto to come within 79-74.

Veteran RJ Jazul restored order for Phoenix with 4 straight points to end the third quarter and Manganti, part of the package that brought Sean Anthony from NorthPort, scored 7 straight points to make it a 90-76 count that proved to be enough of a cushion.

In the other game, the Dyip fought back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime before upending the Elasto Painters.

Antonio Hester fired 40 points to go with his 11 assists and 7 rebounds for Terrafirma, while Alex Cabagnot nearly completed a triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds.

The two teams now hold 1-1 records.