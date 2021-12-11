Sen. Manny Pacquiao leads the MPBL opening Saturday. Handout photo

Presidential candidate and MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday warned game-fixers against doing business in the league, which reopened competition at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Pacquiao attended the opening ceremony of the league, which has recently been granted pro status by the Games and Amusements Board.

"Bago pa man ang lahat ay muli akong nagpapaalala (na) walang lugar ang game-fixing sa laro na pinakamamahal natin,” Pacquiao said.

“Sa mga nagtatangka, huwag niyo akong subukan. Masyadong mataas ang aking respeto sa larong basketball at sa sports. Pahalagahan natin ang laro na nagbibigay saya at kabuhayan sa marami nating kababayan.”

This will be MPBL’s return to action since finishing the pandemic-delayed Lakan tournament in March in Subic in a full-bubble setting.

Twenty-two teams split into 4 groups will be competing this time, and only the top 2 teams from each group will advance to the knockout playoffs of the tournament slated until December 23 and offers a grand prize of P2 million.

Pacquiao thanked those who supported the league despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic over the past 2 years.

