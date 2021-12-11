SINGAPORE—North American squad BloodThirstyKings shook the tournament with a statement win over Blacklist International at the M3 world championships, dropping the Filipinos to the lower bracket of a competition they were favored to win in.

They also had odds stacked against them heading into the tournament without a coaching staff.

"We simply played better than them. We were more prepared for them. We haven't been easy on ourselves at all ever since coming into this tournament. I don't think they took us as seriously as they should," MobaZane told reporters here.

To start the tournament, Blacklist focused their bans on MobaZane's picks, banning out his Natan, Roger, and Yi Sun Shin, eventually able to see that Shark's Lolita was a threat and include it as a priority ban.

MobaZane said it shouldn't have been the case.

"They should've given me those heroes, and actually ending up picking counter heroes or something like that, but they didn't end up doing that and it might've been too late in the 5th game," he said.

Blacklist face an uphill climb, as they face either Malaysian champs Team SMG or Indonesian champs Onic Esports on Tuesday, December 14.

BTK will have a few days’ rest before heading to the upper bracket semifinals and face either EVOS SG or Bedel, who are having their upper bracket playoff match as of writing.