John Riel Casimero will remain the WBO bantamweight champion, despite not showing up for the weigh-in for his mandatory title defense against Paul Butler, the boxing body said Friday.

But the WBO ordered Casimero to submit a medical certificate proving he fell ill while trimming down in weight for the title fight.

Casimero reportedly had viral gastritis and was forced to pull out from his Saturday fight in Dubai.

Replacing Casimero was Joseph Agbeko, who will square off with Butler for the WBO interim bantamweight title.

“Having considered the aforementioned circumstances, and the conditions stated in the Casimero/Butler purse bid proceeding minutes dated Thursday, October 7, 2021, this Committee will authorize sanction for an Interim WBO Bantamweight Championship Contest of Butler/Agbeko. Nevertheless, you (Casimero) are hereby ordered to show cause within the next 10 days upon issuance of this letter to submit a medical certification by institution which you were admitted for medical treatment as well as your medical record pertaining to such admittance at the American Hospital Dubai in Dubai, UAE," Luis Batista-Salas, chairman of the WBO championship committee, said in his letter to Casimero.

It was supposed to be Casimero's third defense after winning the crown in November 2019.

In his most recent bout, he scored a decision win over Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14.

Casimero had been slated for a title unification against Nonito Donaire Jr., but the bout fell through after a bitter online row.

He was later ordered to face Butler and the fight went to a purse bid hearing, which Probellum won with a submitted amount of $105,000 as the lone bidder.