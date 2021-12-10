Analysis: Casimero has sorting out to do after latest setback

Watch more on iWantTFC

John Riel Casimero took a hit after reportedly falling ill while cutting weight for his supposed mandatory title defense against UK Paul Butler.

The camp of the reigning WBO bantamweight champion said he was hospitalized after suffering viral gastritis.

He was taken to the hospital and was not able to attend the weigh-ins at the eve of his fight set at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The WBO has not yet issued a statement regarding Casimero's status as champion as of posting time.

"Matagal nang may issue kay Casimero about him struggling in weight," said fight analyst Dennis Principe. "Matunog yan, kaya ang mga tao may doubt kung may sakit o may cover up 'yung hindi niya pagkuha ng weight."

"To be fair to John Riel let's give him the benefit of the doubt at antayin natin yung official findings if you talk about his medical situation right now."

Principe said the WBO may base its decision on the findings.

"Kung maprove na nagkaroon siya ng medical issue before the weigh in usually 'yan napapagbigyan na iretain ang title nyan e," he said.

The boxer has been going through a rough patch lately. After missing the opportunity to square off with Japan's superstar Naoya Inoue due to the pandemic, he also saw his supposed title unification clash with Nonito Donaire Jr. scuttled following a bitter online feud.

He also had disagreements with his promoter Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions and was also forced to accept a smaller purse in his second title defense against Butler.

Principe said Casimero might want to assess the things that has been going on with his team so as not to lose the momentum he has built the recent years.

"He should take this as an opportunity kung anong nagiging takbo ng career niya. He reached the peak of his career and he still has a potential to be longtime champion," said the analyst.

"Internally muna ayusin niya. Sino bang dapat kasama niya, 'yung kanyang trainer, nutritionist, manager, promoter. Then doon a niya ireboot ang magiging takbo ng kanyang career."

Principe said it would be a pity if Casimero loses the chance to get the more lucrative fights due to his misfortunes.

"Sayang nandoon na siya sa Inoue-Donaire level, but he still has enough time para ma-maintain ang level and get those marquee fights starting next year," he said.