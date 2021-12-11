Home  >  Sports

AFF Suzuki Cup: Azkals thump Timor Leste, as Marañón nets 1st PH goal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2021 07:33 PM

The Philippines men's national football team ran rampant against Timor Leste in the 2021 ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup, winning 7-0 on Saturday.

Bienvenido Marañón scored his first Azkals goal at Singapore National Stadium, as the Philippines notched a win in Group A following an opening-day loss to the hosts.

Defender Martin Steuble broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, before midfielder Amin Nazari added to the tally 10 minutes later. 

Forward Angel Guirado made it 3-0 in the 35th, before the Azkals piled on in the homestretch of the first half.

Midfielder Patrick Reichelt joined the scoring spree in the 40th, before defender Jesper Nyholm and Marañon struck one each.

Midfielder Kevin Ingreso pegged the final score in the 78th.

Read More:  AFF Suzuki Cup   Azkals   Philippines Timor Leste   Philippines football  