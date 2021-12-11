The Philippines men's national football team ran rampant against Timor Leste in the 2021 ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup, winning 7-0 on Saturday.

Bienvenido Marañón scored his first Azkals goal at Singapore National Stadium, as the Philippines notched a win in Group A following an opening-day loss to the hosts.

Defender Martin Steuble broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, before midfielder Amin Nazari added to the tally 10 minutes later.

Forward Angel Guirado made it 3-0 in the 35th, before the Azkals piled on in the homestretch of the first half.

Midfielder Patrick Reichelt joined the scoring spree in the 40th, before defender Jesper Nyholm and Marañon struck one each.

Midfielder Kevin Ingreso pegged the final score in the 78th.