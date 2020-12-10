LOOK: Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter marries girlfriend Schinina Juban

MANILA — He may not have been part of Ginebra’s championship-winning squad, but Greg Slaughter still had a ring to celebrate this past week —a wedding ring, that is.

The big man shared the news of his big day on Twitter this Thursday, posting a photo him and his girlfriend, Schinina Juban, after they had tied the knot in a civil ceremony.

Their wedding —a year since getting engaged— came a day after Ginebra claimed their first All-Filipino championship in 13 years.

Slaughter, who did not play for the Gin Kings in the competition after deciding to take a leave of absence back in February, was quick to congratulate the team on their feat.

Congratulations, fellas! Way to get it! 🏆 #NSD — Greg Slaughter (@GWillSlaughter) December 9, 2020

He hopes to return to the squad for next PBA season, and their coach, Tim Cone, is similarly optimistic over having him back.