LOOK: Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter marries girlfriend Schinina Juban

MANILA — He may not have been part of Ginebra’s championship-winning squad, but Greg Slaughter still had a ring to celebrate this past week —a wedding ring, that is.
The big man shared the news of his big day on Twitter this Thursday, posting a photo him and his girlfriend, Schinina Juban, after they had tied the knot in a civil ceremony.
Their wedding —a year since getting engaged— came a day after Ginebra claimed their first All-Filipino championship in 13 years.
Slaughter, who did not play for the Gin Kings in the competition after deciding to take a leave of absence back in February, was quick to congratulate the team on their feat.
He hopes to return to the squad for next PBA season, and their coach, Tim Cone, is similarly optimistic over having him back.