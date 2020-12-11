Golf: Saso trails by 2 strokes behind Olson in US Women's Open

Yuka Saso settled for a two-under 69 on Day 1 of the US Women’s Open in Houston, Texas Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The 19-year-old Fil-Japanese finished 2 strokes off leader American Amy Olson and tied for fifth place.

Fellow Filipino and long hitter Bianca Pagdanganan, who has been on a sensational streak the past few tournaments, shot 1 over par. This tied her for 37th place.

Meanwhile, Mexican Maria Fassi, who touted her power hitting prowess against Pagdanganan, fell behind with an 83.

For the first time in US Women’s Open's history, the tournament is being played on two courses — Jackrabbit and Cypress Creek — during the first two rounds to help offset the reduced daylight time and keep the championship on schedule.

