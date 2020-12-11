Basketball: Thirdy Ravena now COVID-19 free, rejoins NeoPhoenix practices

Thirdy Ravena is now allowed to rejoin San-En NeoPhoenix practices after testing negative for COVID-19, the Japan B.League club announced Friday on Twitter.

Revena was forced to the sidelines from competition for a couple of weeks after testing positive for the virus.

“Thirdy Ravena met the standards. (The) Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has received notification of cancellation of home medical treatment from the medical institution in Toyohashi,” the team announced on Twitter.

“He tested negative for COVID-19, so he is back in practice.”

Ravena will join his teammates in Hokkaido this weekend. But NeoPhoenix have yet to decided if it will field the former UAAP superstar to the games.

The former Blue Eagles swingman has been playing in the Japan B.League club San-en NeoPhoenix since October.

He had found out he contracted the virus following a PCR test at Toyohashi City Health Center on November 27.