UAAP: FEU-Diliman, UST stay tied for 2nd in girls' volleyball

Love Lopez of FEU-Diliman in action against La Salle-Zobel. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman and University of Santo Tomas overcame separate opponents on Sunday to stay tied for second place in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

FEU-Diliman withstood De La Salle-Zobel's tough stand in the third set en route to a 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-8 victory, while UST rolled past Ateneo de Manila University, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9.

After Sunday's games at the Adamson Gym, the Baby Tamaraws and the Junior Golden Tigresses both have 4-1 win-loss records -- keeping them within striking distance of the Adamson Baby Lady Falcons (5-0).

After dropping a close third set, the Love Lopez-led Baby Tamaraws built a 10-point cushion in the fourth set and never looked back.

"Nung third set lang doon kasi bumitaw yung mga bata, sinabayan kasi nila yung laro ng La Salle na mayroon naman silang laro, tapos noong huli, 'di kami naka-receive. 'Yung mga error namin, doon kami 'di naka-recover," said FEU-D head coach Rjay del Rosario regarding the third set collapse.

"Noong fourth set, doon kami nakabawi sa service at receive," he added.

Meanwhile, the Junior Golden Tigresses encountered little resistance from the Blue Eagles. They established an 18-8 lead in Set 3 before uncorking seven straight points to pad their advantage. A service ace from Avril Bron put UST at match point, before Ateneo's Ten Quimpo scored a kill to deny the Junior Golden Tigresses.

But Quimpo committed a service error to start the next rally, gifting UST with the winning point. The Junior Tigresses have now won four in a row after losing to the Baby Falcons on opening day.

DLSZ remained at fifth with a 1-4 record, while Ateneo is at sixth with a 1-5 standing.

In boys' volleyball, UST bested La Salle-Zobel in straight sets, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12, to improve to 3-3. UE's unblemished run continued with a convincing three-set win over Ateneo, 25-12, 25-9, 25-4.

UE improved to 6-0, while dropping Ateneo to 0-6. La Salle-Zobel is at 1-5.