San Miguel game will toughen Magnolia for playoffs: coach

Action between San Miguel and Magnolia in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 10, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia is now in seventh heaven after keeping a clean sheet with a tight victory over San Miguel, 94-90, on Sunday.

But Hotshots coach Chito Victolero noted that the Beermen made them bleed down to the last second before taking the win.

“(San Miguel) played played great tonight. We need these kind of games, these grinding games to toughen up for the playoffs,” said Victolero following their seventh win in seven starts.

It was the Hotshots' biggest test in so many games, and they passed it to stay unbeaten since the PBA on Tour preseason tournament.

San Miguel was desperate to comeback after suffering a humiliating defeat against an importless NorthPort last Friday.

And it showed on Sunday night.



“Kita nyo na naman we’re up by 8-7 points in the last two minutes but they keep on coming back, hindi kami makabitaw,” said Victolero.

James Laput, who dished out one of his best games for the Hotshots on Sunday, echoed Victolero's statement.

"This was the type of game we needed as a team to evolve more, level up more and to prove ourselves we're capable of closing games," said Laput who scored 14 points.

Tyler Bey led the way for Magnolia with 31 points and 21 rebounds but sustained nicks and bruises throughout the match.

Even Paul Lee ended up hurt and was notable to come out in the third quarter.

San Miguel, on the other hand, played with an undermanned roster. June Mar Fajardo, Kyt Jimenez, Terrence Romeo and Jeron Teng are all in the injured list.

