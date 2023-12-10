San Beda’s Jacob Cortez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — San Beda University refused to end the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Finals just yet.

The Red Lions defeated Mapua University in Game 2, 71-65, in front of 22,465 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Down by two after the opening frame, the Mendiola-based squad banked on an 18-1 run to break away from the Cardinals in the second quarter, and lead by as much as 15.

Mapua fought back in the third canto as the Cardinals went on a 14-2 run, but San Beda weathered MU’s offensive in the final frame, allowing them to tie the series at 1-game apiece.

The deciding game of the series will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City