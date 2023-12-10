PBA: Magnolia survives San Miguel to stay unbeaten

Tyler Bey of Magnolia in action against San Miguel Beer in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 10, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia survived a tough battle against San Miguel Beer, hacking out a difficult 94-90 win on Sunday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen were trailing the Hotshots by five at the half, 44-39, until they rolled a 13-0 run capped by Jericho Cruz's dagger trey to seize a 60-55 upperhand midway through the third.

Magnolia made quick adjustments and eventually regained the lead by two, 68-64, shortly before the end of the third period.

The Hotshots hiked the lead to seven markers following Aris Dionisio's floater, but the Beermen fought it out as Cruz triggered another trey to pull San Miguel to within 82-79.

Magnolia rolled out another blitz, this time a 8-1 run instigated by Tyler Bey for a 90-80 gap with 2:38 to go.

San Miguel responded with a run of its own with Cruz burying another trey that whittled Magnolia's lead to 90-88 with 33 ticks remaining.

But Marcio Lassiter committed a bad foul on Dionisio, who shot two free throws for a four point gap with 33 seconds to go. Aska pulled the Beermen to within two, but that was the closest they could get.