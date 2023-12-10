Meralco import Zach Lofton in action for the Bolts. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Replacement import Zach Lofton said his Meralco teammates made it easy for him to adjust to the PBA's style of play, which led to his impressive debut on Sunday against NorthPort.

Lofton fired 54 points for the Bolts' 125-99 blowout of the Batang Pier, proving himself a worthy successor to Best Import candidate Suleiman Braimoh.

“I want to step up for the team and be the force that (Suleiman) was. The team believed in me they helped me with my shots ultimately I helped them to win,” said the 6-foot-4 import, who saw action for the Detroit Pistons in the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Lofton said he immediately felt comfortable with his teammates, who gave him a warm welcome to the team.

"They made me feel like family," he said. "We had thanksgiving dinner [and] my mom loved that, I loved it more. The guys, it was family right away. I’m happy about that."

Coach Luigi Trillo was delighted to have secured the services of Lofton who came in as an import for their East Asia Super League campaign.

They needed someone who will take the place of Braimoh who tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the conference.

"We dedicate this win for Su (Braimoh), he’s part of the family," said Trillo. "He's out for the year."

Lofton now comes in as a logical replacement for the injured reinforcement especially with the way he delivered on Sunday.

"I'm proud of Zach. He's in pain yesterday, he played through it. He's coachable, he's a real person. We're blessed to get a quality guy like him," said Trillo.

He added that despite Lofton's 54 points, the import did not hog the ball.

"It's not like he took every shot. He's moving the ball. But once he started hitting his groove we had to make way for that and thats what happened," said Trillo.

"I'm glad we have him now."