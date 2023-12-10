NorthPort's Robert Bolick and NLEX's Don Trollano. PBA Images.

MANILA -- NLEX is looking to secure the services of high-scoring guard Robert Bolick, offering three players in a trade proposal to NorthPort.

Based on a trade proposal sent to the PBA Office on Sunday, the Road Warriors are angling to get Bolick, who last played for the Fukushima Firebonds in the Japan B.League, and Kent Salado.

In exchange, NLEX is willing to trade away Don Trollano, Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, and a PBA Season 49 Draft second-round pick to Northport.

The proposed trade comes in the wake of the unfortunate ACL injury to Kevin Alas, leaving a void in scoring and leadership within the team.



Trollano, who arrived in NLEX after a trade with Blackwater in January 2022, is a valuable asset to the team.



Ben Adamos, acquired from Phoenix Super LPG through a trade in May, and Kris Rosales, who joined NLEX as a free agent in November 2021, have also made notable contributions during their time with the Road Warriors.



NLEX Road Warriors' team governor Ronald Dulatre cited the contributions of the three players to the Road Warriors.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Don, Ben, and Kris for their dedication and hard work with the NLEX Road Warriors. Each of them has played a crucial role in our team's journey, and we wish them continued success, both on and off the court,” he said in a statement.



"In light of Kevin Alas's unfortunate injury, we recognize the pressing need to fill the void left by his scoring and leadership. Robert Bolick is a remarkable player, and we believe his skills and experience will significantly contribute to the NLEX Road Warriors.”



The proposed trade is now pending approval from the PBA, and further details will be communicated once the transaction is finalized.



