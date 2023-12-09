NCAA: Mapua looks to end title drought, sweep San Beda

San Beda University battles it out with Mapua University in game 1 of the NCAA men's basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Mapua Cardinals will try to clinch their first NCAA men's basketball crown in 32 years when they take on the San Beda Red Lions in Game 2 of the Season 99 Finals, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cardinals silenced Jacob Cortez and the Red Lions in Game 1, 68-63, last Wednesday.

They can secure their first title since 1991 with another win in Game 2, with tipoff set for 2:00 p.m. If they take care of business, it would be Mapua's seventh men's basketball title in the NCAA.

But the Cardinals are wary of the Red Lions, who have already shown their grit in the Final 4 when they overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the No. 2 Lyceum Pirates to advance to the Finals.

"Hindi pa tapos ang laban at alam namin babawi San Beda and mag start strong sila sa Game 2 kaya kailangan maging ready lang kami," said Mapua captain Warren Bonifacio, who is hoping that Game 2 will be his final NCAA game with the Cardinals.

In Game 1, Mapua displayed disciplined defense and held Cortez, San Beda’s top scorer, scoreless in the first half before the sweet-shooting gunslinger tried and failed to rally his team back and had 12 points in the final half.

Clint Escamis led the way for the Cardinals in offense with 18 points, including a dagger three-pointer and two clutch free throws to put the game on ice.

Ahead of Game 2, Escamis is expected to be named the league's Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Cardinal to do so since Allwell Oraeme eight years ago.

"Actually, mga accolade sobra bonus, pero my main goal dito is the championship, yang mga yan (individual awards), dadating at dadating naman yan," said Escamis.

For San Beda, it is expected to likewise aim for the equalizer and force a no-tomorrow game next week at the Araneta Coliseum where it hopes to snare the crown it last captured five years ago.

At 9:00 a.m., Lyceum will face off against College of St. Benilde to determine the league's bronze medalists for Season 99.

