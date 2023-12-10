Mapua’s Clint Escamis. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Clint Escamis fell short of leading Mapua University in closing out the NCAA Finals and complete the Cardinals' dream in Season 99 on Sunday.

The 6-foot guard, who received the NCAA’s top individual honor at the Mall of Asia Arena, struggled to lead the Cardinals in their Game 2 bout against San Beda University.

He acknoweldeged that it was the Red Lions’ defense that played a factor in his performance.

“Pinaghandaan talaga nila yung defense sa’kin,” said the former NCAA Juniors champion.

“Kanina, more on nag-facilitate ako kasi medyo nagko-collapse sakin yung big men nila eh,” added Escamis, who finished with four assists and no turnovers. “When I got my shots, tinitira ko naman. Sadyang off night lang talaga.”

Escamis explained that there was no ‘MVP jinx’ on his part, saying that his sole focus was delivering on both ends of the court especially since they had the opportunity to clinch the championship.

“Wala namang [pressure]. It’s Game 2. Alam ko naman yung award na dadating eh, parang ire-receive ko na lang. Nasabihan na ‘ko,” he said.

Instead, the former UE Red Warrior shared that getting the honors even added more to his desire to finally deliver on his goal with the Intramuros-based squad from Day 1.

“It’s just added motivation to end that 32-year drought. Mas kailangan ko pa talagang i-push yung sarili ko para manalo,” said Escamis.

He also vows to the Mapuan community that the Cardinals will come back stronger in the deciding game next Sunday.

“All out na talaga. There’s nothing to lose. There’s no tomorrow. Kanina, sabi namin ito na yung do-or-die game namin. Buti may one life pa kami kumbaga, so all out na talaga. Magpapakamatay na kami sa bola,” he bared.

But Escamis understands that individually, he must do it the right way and not by forcing things to happen.

“I’ll take what the defense gives me,” the Season 99 Mythical Five and All-Defensive team member said.

“Yung mga ganitong moments, ‘di naman nade-determine yung champion sa [panalo kanina]. A true champion faces adversity, and [it’s about] how he gets back,” he continued.

“Ito na yung adversity namin, talo kami sa Game 2. ‘Di pa naman tapos. Game 3, dun natin malalaman kung sino yung true champion. Natalo yung Beda, natalo ‘rin kami, so let’s see.”

RELATED VIDEO