NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament MVP and Rookie of the Year Clint Escamis. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Clint Escamis was finally crowned as the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament MVP.

The Mapua University star topped the almost grand-old-league in player average value (PAV) with 53.2, and this resulted in him getting both the Rookie of the Year and the NCAA’s top individual plum.

Escamis is Mapua’s first player to be named Rookie-MVP since Allwell Oraeme in 2015.

In 20 games so far this season, he posted a league-leading 16.6 points, alongside 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 steals. The former Mapua Red Robin was also a part of the league’s Defensive Team.

Meanwhile, Lyceum’s Enoch Valdez (44.82 PAV), Perpetual’s Art Roque (41.50 PAV), Emilio Aguinaldo College’s JP Maguliano (41.27 PAV), and Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio (39.33 PAV) completed the Mythical Five.

On the other hand, San Sebastian’s Romel Calahat was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Aside from him and Escamis, Valdez, Maguliano, and Arellano’s Lorenz Capulong comprise the Defensive Team.

In other individual awards, Letran’s Jay Garupil was crowned as the league’s Freshman of the Year, and Roque was awarded the Most Improved Player.