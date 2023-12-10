Meralco import Zach Lofton in action against the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 10, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco recovered from a flat start to complete a 125-99 beatdown of NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Behind Zach Lofton's 54 points, the Bolts was able to mount a gigantic third quarter to snap the Batang Pier's three-game winning streak.

Meralco poured in 43 points in that decisive period while holding NorthPort to just 16.

Allein Maliksi added 18 markers, while Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan had 11 each.

The Bolts only managed to score 16 points in the opening period, but found its stride in the second quarter where they out-scored the Batang Pier by 10 markers.

Then came the third period where Lofton made the biggest damage against NorthPort. From a one-point gap, Meralco was able to tear the game wide open for a 38-point advantage.

The Batang Pier did not recover after that.

Rookie Fran Yu paced NorthPort with 31 points while Arvin Tolentino added 25. Import Venkathesha Jois, who was apparently limited by injury, could only manage nine markers in 33 minutes.

With the loss, the Batang Pier fell to 5-3 while the Bolts climbed to 5-1.