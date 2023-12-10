Football: Total FC falls short of title in Bangkok tourney

Total FC team members in U-9, U-11 and U-13 at the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand. Handout/Total FC.

MANILA -- Total FC could not annex a first ever international title during their participation in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 recently.

The Under-13 team of Total FC made it to the finals at the Thai FA's National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand, but absorbed a 2-1 loss to host team Ascot FC.

It was an especially painful defeat as Total FC defeated Ascot FC, 3-0, in the preliminary round but could not duplicate their feat in the title match.

"There were some bad calls, but at the end of the day it was a loss… We lost in the finals. This experience will only make the players better," said Total FC chief benefactor and team manager Jeremy Tancangco.

"Losing in the finals was heartbreaking for all of us, especially them. But knowing these players, I’m pretty sure they’ll work harder to improve their game," he also said.

Total FC also entered teams in the U-9 and U-11 divisions.

The year is not yet over for Total FC, as they are set to play in the Aboitiz Regional Championship. Last month, the U-13 squad won the 23rd Aboitiz Cup, the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) and the Vermosa Cup. The team is mentored by African footballer Ousman Jeng.

Tancangco guaranteed that they will "continue to provide for these young players the best possible tournament for them to excel."

"[We will give them] the best training to prepare them for the big stage, meaning when they turn professional players, which is not far because some of them are now being recruited by football clubs abroad," he said.