Philippines' Dota 2 representatives settled for silver after dropping their finals series against host country Indonesia, 3-2, in the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships in Bali on Saturday.

Before the series, Sibol, the nation's esports contingent, enjoyed a 1-0 cushion as the first grand finalists from the upper bracket.

Pinoy e-athletes cannot, however, capitalize on the advantage as they drop 3 games versus the Indonesians, who made a cinderella run in the lower bracket.

Sibol Dota 2 is bannered by Eljohn "Akashi" Andales, Charles Lewis "Lewis" Delos Santos, Joel "jwl" Pagkatotohan, James Erice "Erice" Guerra, and Jomari "Grimzx" Anis of Grind Sky Esports and Polaris.

It was the Philippines that sent Indonesia to the lower bracket early in the playoffs but on Saturday, they exacted their revenge.

Notably, Indonesians picked Ember Spirit and Mirana in all the games, with Rafli "Mikoto" Rahman executing its mastery of the spirit hero.

At around the 26-minute mark, the country had a 67 percent win probability over their opponents.

Sibol lost crucial fights in Game 5, including a Roshan fight, leading to the country's loss.

Akashi's Sniper tried to defend the home base, but 3 of his teammates died as the Indonesians go for the 'gg' clash.

When the Sniper died at around 42 minutes without buyback, Sibol's loss was almost certain, as their rivals went for the 'good game' push.

Sibol took home $30,000 for the silver finish. First-placers, meanwhile, bagged $50,000 in prizes.

PHILIPPINES

Eljohn "Akashi" Andales

Charles Lewis "Lewis" Delos Santos

Joel "jwl" Pagkatotohan

James Erice "Erice" Guerra

Jomari "Grimzx" Anis

INDONESIA

Randy "Dreamocel" Sapoetra

Rafli "Mikoto" Rahman

Syaid "womy" Reski

Tri "Jhocam" Kuncoro

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon