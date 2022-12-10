Defending champion San Miguel Beer arranged a semifinal duel against Bay Area by eliminating Converge in Game 2 of their PBA quarterfinals showdown on Saturday.

The Beermen rode on a strong start en route to a 120-107 win over the FiberXers.

June Mar Fajardo came up with a double-double effort of 18 points and 18 rebounds, to go with 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

Despite leading by 27 points, San Miguel needed more effort in the payoff period to fend off Converge's comeback attempt.

On Quincy Miller's lead, the FiberXers were able to fight to within 8 points with 3:23 remaining in the clock.

But the Beermen maintained composure and completed the 2-game sweep against Converge.

Terrence Romeo topscored for San Miguel with 22 points, while import Devon Scott had 20. Simon Enciso and Jericho Cruz added 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Miller finished with 24 markers, while Jeron Teng had 25 on the FiberXers' way out of the playoffs.

San Miguel will next battle Bay Area in a best-of-5 semis series beginning on Wednesday.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.