Tennis: Alex Eala, Argentine partner breeze to Junior Orange Bowl quarterfinals

Alex Eala of the Philippines and Solana Sierra of Argentina. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.

MANILA - No. 3 seeds Alex Eala of the Philippines and Solana Sierra of Argentina easily secured a quarterfinals berth at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship Thursday in Florida, United States.

Eala and Sierra ousted Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Katja Wiersholm of the U.S., 6-3, 6-2, in the Girls’ 18 and Under second-round to set up a quarterfinal clash against Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Qavia Lopez of the U.S.

The Filipino-Argentine and Swiss-American tandems will face off at Court 7 of the Frank Veltri Tennis Center Friday in Plantation.

Eala and Sierra kicked off their JA Plantation Orange Bowl campaign with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Americans Krystal Blanch and Madeleine Jessup.

The Filipino tennis star, who was the 2019 Junior Orange Bowl girls doubles champion with Evialina Laskevich of Belarus, faltered in the singles competition as the No. 2 seed.

Juniors World No. 3 Eala bowed out of the Girls’ 18 and Under second round to fellow 16-year-old and juniors No. 76 Kristyna Tomajkova of Czech Republic, who scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The Filipino teen, a Junior Orange Bowl singles semifinalist in 2019, saw off Charlotte Owensby of the U.S., 6-2, 6-3, in the first round.

Eala, the 2021 Roland Garros girls’ doubles champion with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva and 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles champion with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho, is the WTA World No. 527. The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar won her first professional title in January at the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Filipino Xavier Calvelo ended his Orange Bowl campaign in the Boys’ 16 and Under doubles quarterfinals.

Juniors World No. 2910 Calvelo and Aaron Yu of Hong Kong were defeated by Samuel Heredia and Miguel Tobon of Colombia, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.

En route to the quarters, Calvelo and Yu saw off American pairs Mitchell Lee and Cooper Woestendick, 3-6, 7-5, 10-3, in the second round and Justin Chung and James MacDonald, 6-3 6-4, in the opening round.

Calvelo also saw action in the Boys’ 16 and Under singles, where he eliminated American qualifier Brennon Chow in the first round, 7-6(2), 7-5. No. 10 seed Adhithya Ganesan of the U.S. then beat Calvelo in the second round, 6-4, 7-6(3).

