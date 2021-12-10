PBA: San Miguel falls to 2nd straight defeat vs Alaska

(UPDATED) Alaska earned its second victory by outworking San Miguel Beer, 99-94, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Aces foiled the Beermen who tried to fight it out in the payoff period.

Olu Ashaolu led the way for Alaska with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists and got able backing from Robbie Herndon, Abu Tratter, Mike Digregorio, Maverick Ahanmisi and rookie Alec Stockton.

It was the first time the Aces got back-to-back victories under the guidance of coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

"A big part is Olu's court leadership. He's a warrior and leader on and off the court," said Cariaso.

The retired PBA great also credited the Aces' superb conditioning for holding off the Beermen.

"We're in better shape going to this tournament. There's much focus on conditioning as I felt we're not in shape the last time," said Cariaso.

Also playing toward Alaska's favor was San Miguel import Brandon Brown getting into foul trouble.

This forced Brown to limited minutes en route to 22 markers and 14 boards.

Fajardo topscored for the Beermen with 23 points and 15 rebounds.