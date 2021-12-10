MANILA -- (UPDATED) KJ McDaniels exploded for 40 points while leading NLEX past NorthPort, 120-115, in overtime in the PBA Governors Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday.

The former Talk 'N Text reinforcement scored 10 of his total output in the the extra period to turn back the resurgent Batang Pier, who fell to their second straight defeat.

“Once it went to overtime, I need to put a stamp on the game and try to give my team the victory. Credit to my teammates, we couldn’t have won without them,” he said.

McDaniels and the rest of the Road Warriors had to go the extra mile, especially after Arwind Santos took over for the Batang Pier in the fourth period.

The 2013 MVP finished with 20 points, but his efforts went to naught after NorthPort fell short in the game extension.

It was Kevin Alas who sent the game into overtime, 102-all, by sinking three free throws after they got outscored by the Batang Pier in that period, 27-18.

Good thing McDaniels and Calvin Oftana combined for 16 points in the extra period to frustrate NorthPort.

Alas scored 21 points, while Michael Miranda and Oftana added 13 and 10, respectively.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is glad they have escaped the Batang Pier.

“This is a talented team,” he said. “They have the size and talent. They lost two close games which they could have won. They could have been 2-0. We respect what this team can do.”

Greg Slaughter scored 20 points for NorthPorth, which also got 18 markers from Robert Bolick.