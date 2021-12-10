

MANILA -- Known for his physical and mental toughness in coming back from two ACL injuries, Kevin Alas unraveled another facet of his character in NLEX's 120-115 overtime win over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Friday.

This time, he was able to show his composure down the stretch.

Alas sank three pressure-packed free throws with 1.2 seconds left, allowing NLEX to force overtime before import K.J. McDaniels took over as the Road Warriors notched their second consecutive win.

Prior to showing nerves of steel, Alas atoned from his endgame miscue after fouling Robert Bolick in the closing seconds of the match.

But Alas used his presence of mind to get off two defenders while taking a three-point shot and drew a foul from NorthPort import Cameron Forte with 1.2 seconds to go and send the game to an extra five-minute stretch.

“Kevin just had great composure, sinking three free throws with 1.2 seconds left. That’s what you call handling the pressure,” said NLEX Road Warriors general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao. “He’s a pressure player and he can do that, we expect him to do that and he delivered for us the crucial points.”

Alas finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists and an impeccable 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line.

Shooting free throws has become a lost art in basketball, particularly for the Batang Pier, who missed 19 of their 34 free throw attempts. But Alas made sure he can rise up the occasion and sink even pressure-packed charities.