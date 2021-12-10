NBA: Jazz roll past 76ers for sixth straight win

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the host Philadelphia 76ers 118-96 on Thursday night.

📹| 8 guys in double digits on the second night of a back-to-back. Roll the tape!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pZedCvOGgS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 10, 2021

Hassan Whiteside contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 11 each for the Jazz, who won their sixth in a row. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay also had 10 points apiece.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 19 points and nine rebounds, but he appeared to be hampered by an apparent rib injury in the second half. Seth Curry scored 18 points, Tobias Harris added 17 and Tyrese Maxey had 11 for the 76ers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Mitchell dropped in a 3-pointer to put the Jazz ahead 47-44 with 4:43 remaining in the second quarter.

The Jazz took advantage of some hot shooting down the stretch and moved out to a 61-54 lead at halftime. Mitchell led the way with 17 points as Utah hit 9 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Embiid paced the 76ers with 13. But Philadelphia struggled on treys, going 3-for-18.

After the 76ers closed within two early in the third, Royce O'Neale and Conley responded with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 69-61 lead.

When Curry hit a trey from the wing with 4:14 left, the 76ers trailed 73-68.

But the Jazz came right back with an 8-0 run and went on to lead 88-76 at the end of the third.

Embiid went to the locker room with 2:27 left in the third and returned with 9:53 to go in the fourth, but the Jazz pulled ahead 94-78 while the All-Star was out.

After Clarkson hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left, the Jazz led 97-80.

Embiid drove to the basket and scored over Gobert with 6:33 remaining and the 76ers cut the deficit to 99-86.

On Utah's next possession, Gobert grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a three-point play to extend its advantage back to 16.

The Jazz had more than enough of a cushion to cruise to another win.

