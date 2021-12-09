Bienvenido Marañon (9) made his Azkals debut against Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup. Photo courtesy of the AFF.

The head coach of the Philippine Azkals is confident that Bienvenido Marañon can only get better after the naturalized striker made his much-awaited debut in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday.

Marañon didn't find the back of the net for the Azkals in a 1-2 defeat to home team Singapore at the National Stadium, as it was midfielder Amin Nazari who scored in the 69th minute to pull one back for the Philippines.

Still, Marañon was grateful for the opportunity to have played in an Azkals uniform, something that he has long hoped for. The Spanish-born player had wanted to suit up in June, when the Philippines was competing in the FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers, but his naturalization wasn't finalized in time.

"Emotional and special moment," Marañon said of his debut. "When I was kid I just thought about to enjoy and have fun playing football, then this beautiful sport became my job and I still enjoy as the first day."

"Yesterday, I lived the biggest reward and I made my debut with the Azkals, the country (where) I feel at home, where I found the happiness and the stability. Best feeling ever," he said on social media.

Stewart Hall, who coaches the Azkals together with Scott Cooper, noted that Marañon "struggled a little bit" against Singapore, who tightly marked the striker all throughout the night.

Yet he has no doubt that Marañon will make a breakthrough as the Suzuki Cup progresses.

"He's a very good goal-scorer, he's proved that, his goal-scoring record is excellent. But when you step up a level into international football, the marking's a bit tighter, the players are a bit more intelligent, things are a little bit different and he's found that out," Hall said of Marañon, who holds the goal-scoring record in the AFC Cup.

"He struggled a little bit tonight to find space. But he's a very good player, so he'll be better for that. He's also an intelligent player, so he'll learn from that," Hall guaranteed.

The coach said that they will give some thought into switching Marañon's position, as the striker started up top with United City FC teammate Stephan Schrock in a 4-4-2 formation.

"But you gotta be careful how far you take him away from the goal. I watch him in training every day, and he's a finisher, he's a poacher," said Hall.

"He's got to be in and around the goal all the time. And strikers don't score every game, so you know, you have to go with him, and as I said, first game in international football. He'll learn from that because he's an intelligent fella," the coach added.

The Azkals play again on Friday against Timor Leste, followed by Thailand on December 14, and Myanmar on December 18.

All three are virtually must-win affairs for the Azkals if they hope to progress to the semifinals of the Suzuki Cup.

"I will keep working hard and keep defending the flag, to make all Filipinos proud to have me with them," Marañon said.