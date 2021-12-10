(UPDATED) Filipino boxer John Riel Casimero was forced to withdraw from his supposed WBO bantamweight title defense against Paul Butler of the United Kingdom.

Casimero was not able to make it to the weigh-ins after suffering from viral gastritis.

Probellum, the promoter behind the fight card in Dubai, made the official announcement Friday.

"John Riel Casimero has had to pull out of tomorrow's fight with Paul Butler after being unable to make it to the weigh-in. We wish him a speedy recovery," the promotions said in a Facebook post.

"Butler now faces Joseph Agbeko tomorrow. Both men weighed in at the bantamweight limit."

Casimero's cutman Stephen Lunas broke the news on Facebook.

"Viral gastritis sucks, but first and foremost the health of an athlete is more important than the sport itself... Get well soon champ Quadro Alas... fight another day," he said.

Casimero's sister Sherlyn later confirmed the development through their YouTube channel Casimero Family Vlog.

"Legit po na sakit, at hindi gawa-gawa. At sobrang delikado," she said.

She also claimed the boxer was on target to make the 118-pound limit.

"Yes po, kuhang kuha niya ang timbang," she said.

The fight, promoted by Richard Schaefer's Probellum, was scheduled to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

There were also reports that Casimero has already been stripped off of the title, but the WBO has yet to issue an official statement.

The boxer has been going through a rough patch lately. He saw his supposed title unification clash with Nonito Donaire Jr. scuttled after a bitter online feud, aside from his disagreements with his promoter Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions.

He was also forced to accept a smaller purse in his second title defense against Butler.

Also included in the Dubai card are Filipinos Donnie Nietes and Jayson Mama.

