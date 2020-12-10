PBA: Ginebra looks to bring Greg Slaughter back in the fold

Ginebra's Greg Slaughter during the team's victory party after the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After claiming their first All-Filipino championship in 13 years, Barangay Ginebra has no plans of slowing down.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone wants to retain the core of the squad that defeated TNT Tropang Giga in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals, and add veteran center Greg Slaughter to that group.

Slaughter decided to take a leave of absence in February, shortly after the Gin Kings won the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, but has indicated that he wants to return to the squad.

"You know, we're hoping to get Greg back. I think that would be huge for us. I would love to have Greg back on the team," Cone told reporters Wednesday night when asked what's next for Ginebra after their title triumph.

The Gin Kings had beaten TNT in five games to win their first All-Filipino crown since the 2006-07 season, capped by an 82-78 victory in Game 5.

It capped an impressive campaign inside the league's bubble for Ginebra, as they entered the conference without Slaughter and with Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio far from 100%. But they played their best basketball in the playoffs, with Tenorio emerging as Finals MVP after averaging over 13 points and six assists per game in the championship series.

Having Slaughter back will be a huge boost to the Gin Kings as they look to build on their most recent title run.

"That would help Japeth out in terms of giving him a break and we could be a little bit more creative in the way we play," said Cone.

"So you know, we get Greg back and move forward to the All-Filipino. I think that you know, I don't see any changes, any dramatic changes on the team," he added.

Aside from hopefully bringing back Slaughter, Cone also wants the Gin Kings to retain veterans Mark Caguioa and Joe Devance. Neither played major minutes in the All-Filipino Cup, but the coach greatly values their locker room presence and leadership.

"We'll see how these guys feel after a couple months and how they wanna build," said Cone, who added a 23rd PBA title to his collection.

"But I'd like the team to come back intact and find a way to get Greg back on the lineup and go from there. I think that we can still compete for championships if we stay intact and get Greg back in the lineup," he added.

