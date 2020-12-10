FIBA: Kai Sotto hopeful of playing in next Asia Cup qualifying window

Kai Sotto during the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- After missing the first two windows of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Filipino center Kai Sotto is optimistic that he can suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the third and final qualifier in February next year.

Sotto didn't play for the Philippines in both the February and November 2020 windows, although Gilas Pilipinas has gotten the job done nonetheless. The Philippines currently sits on top of Group A with a 3-0 win-loss record.

That includes two victories over Thailand in the last week of November, when a Gilas team composed of fresh graduates and collegiate players booked two comfortable wins over their regional rivals.

In a media availability session early Thursday morning, Sotto said he watched the highlights of the Philippines' games and was very impressed with their performance.

The February 2021 window figures to be tougher for the Philippines, however. There, the Philippines will play South Korea, and a beefed-up Indonesia team that features naturalized big man Lester Prosper.

"To be honest, it's a higher probability in this coming window," Sotto said when asked about once again playing for the Philippines.

"But it depends on the schedule," the teenage center was quick to add. "We might have the G-League season next year. It just depends on the schedule."

Sotto's availability hinges on his responsibilities with the NBA G-League, where he is set to play for Team Ignite, a squad that includes other high-profile prospects including Jalen Green, a guard with Filipino heritage.

While there has been no formal announcement, the G-League is reportedly set to hold a bubble in the Atlanta area. There, Sotto and Team Ignite will play against tougher competition that includes NBA draft picks and players who have two-way contracts with NBA teams.

"We're just preparing for that as of the moment," Sotto said of the possible competition.

Playing in the Asia Cup qualifiers will still be in his plans, he assured.

"(I'm) looking forward to playing in the next window," he said.

