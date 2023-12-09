World sambo body praises POC for PH's performance in Worlds

World sambo bronze medalist Sydney Sy. From Sy's Facebook page

MANILA — The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) congratulated the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for the successful Philippine campaign in the world championships in Armenia where Sydney Sy clinched a bronze medal.

“It is with great pleasure that the FIAS congratulates you on the success of the Philippine sambo team at the recent world championships in Yerevan [Armenia],” FIAS secretary-general Roberto Ferraris told POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in a letter.

Sy clinched bronze in women’s +80 kgs class in the world championhips that gathered elite sambists from 62 nations last November 10 to 12 in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

“We’re thankful to FIAS for appreciating the efforts of Pilipinas Sambo Federation (PSF) and Sydney’s accomplishment on the world stage,” Tolentino said. “The POC is always here for the athletes and their campaign overseas.”

Sy, daughter of Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian, and her teammates placed 16th overall in the competitions.

“Her [Sy] effort signifies the strength of Team Philippines as a strong combat sports country,” Tolentino added.

“We express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and active involvement in promoting Sambo internationally,” Ferraris said in the letter.

“Your contributions have played a significant role in Philippine’s outstanding performance.”

Tancontian thanked the POC and FIAS for recognizing the achievement of Sy and the performance of the other Filipino sambists.