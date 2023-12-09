UAAP: NU's Akowe sets rebounding record in win vs. UPIS

Nigerian center Collins Akowe of NU-Nazareth School dunks against UPIS in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, December 9, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University-Nazareth School got another huge game from Nigerian center Collins Akowe in a hard-earned 84-76 victory over the UP Integrated School, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Akowe grabbed a record 29 rebounds and led the Bullpups in scoring with 22 points as they claimed their second consecutive win. NU-Nazareth improved to 4-1 in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, good for second place behind unbeaten Adamson.

Akowe surpassed the old mark of 27 rebounds, set by Justine Baltazar on February 19, 2016. He was one rebound short of the UAAP record of 30 boards, set by UP rookie Favour Onoh just last November 22.

Tom Pillado chipped in 16 points and three assists while Migs Palanca and Gab Nepacena added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bullpups.

Daryl Valdeavilla scored 30 points, but his efforts went for naught as the Junior Fighting Maroons fell short in their upset bid with a fifth consecutive defeat.

"Credits sa UPIS. Talagang grabe yung nilaro nila today kahit yung last game nila. Yun nga sabi ko sa players before the game — don’t underestimate this team kasi ito yung mga nakakatakot na kalaban dahil no pressure at nasa baba. Kahit papano, nag respond sila kahit dumikit," said NU-Nazareth coach Kevin de Castro.

"Challenge din samin. Kailangan talaga naming pagtrabahuan kasi yun nga, sinasabi ng lahat, kami yung contender pero the way we’re playing the last few games, medyo off kami," he added.

In another game, defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman squandered a 15-point lead before escaping with a 70-68 victory over Ateneo.

Dwyne Miranda had 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals while Cabs Cabonillas chipped 15 points and 14 boards as the Baby Tamaraws hiked their record to 3-2, tied with University of Santo Tomas for a share of third.

"Salute muna ako sa mga boys sa nilaro nila ngayon. At least, nag-i-improve kami after nung game namin sa UST. Halos yung diin ng game nila na nilaro nila ngayon, wala akong masabi sa kanila," said FEU-Diliman coach Allan Albano.

Ziv Espinas had 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Kris Porter put up a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo is now at 1-4 while the Junior Fighting Maroons are at 0-5.

The scores:

NU-Nazareth vs. UPIS

NUNS (84) – Akowe 22, Pillado 16, Palanca 13, Nepacena 10, Yusi 9, Alfanta 7, Tagotongan 3, Cartel 2, Solomon 2, Barraca 0, Napa 0, Usop 0.

UPIS (76) – Valdeavilla 30, Tubongbanua 22, Melicor 9, Egea 7, Gomez de Liaño 5, Coronel 3.

Quarterscores: 25-18, 38-40, 60-50, 84-76

FEU-Diliman vs. Ateneo

FEU-D (70) – Miranda 18, Pre 16, Cabonilas 15, Daa 9, Cabigting 8, Gordon 4, Salangsang 0, Burgos 0, Miller 0, Pascual 0, Herbito 0, Mecha 0, Castillejos 0.

Ateneo (68) – Espinas 16, Urbina 14, Porter 13, Lagdamen 6, Madrangca 6, Delos Santos 5, De Guzman 2, Ong 2, Asistio 2, Prado 2, Ebdane 0, Domangcas 0, Tupas 0.

Quarterscores: 19-16, 41-35, 56-45, 70-68