UAAP: Adamson remains undefeated in boys' hoops

Adamson's Vince Reyes in action against La Salle-Zobel in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, December 9, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University continues to pace the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, powering past De La Salle-Zobel 83-70 on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Vince Reyes had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Justine Garcia had 14 points and six dimes as the Baby Falcons improved to 5-0 in the season.

Coach Mike Fermin was pleased that Adamson pulled away late, as the Junior Archers stayed close behind another solid outing from Kieffer Alas.

"La Salle-Zobel played well. Breaks of the game lang. Nung bandang huli, nagkaroon sila ng turnovers nung nag press kami and we were able to capitalize on their turnovers pero kung di dahil dun, dikit yan. Lumayo lang ng turnovers dahil sa turnovers nila," said Fermin.

The Junior Archers were led by Alas with 20 points and 13 rebounds, but his efforts could not keep them from falling to 2-3 in the season.

In the first game, University of the East halted University of Santo Tomas' three-game winning streak, hacking out an 80-64 triumph.

The Junior Warriors outscored the Tiger Cubs, 30-10, in the third period to post their second win in five games.

Kristoper Lagat led UE with 22 points and two steals while Jaden Datumalim had a double-double outing of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"We wanted this. Kagaya ng sinabi ko sa pre-game, if we still want to make it to the Final Four, we have to win now. Alam naman natin na UST is a big fish. We caught a big fish right now. Gusto namin tong panalo na 'to, because it's a big confidence booster going up against FEU and UP," said UE coach Karl Santos.

The Junior Warriors dropped to 2-3.

The scores:

UE vs UST

UE (80) – Lagat 22, Sabroso 13, Almanza 11, Datumalim 10, Alejandro 10, Sarza 10, De Leon 4, Despi 0, Dahino 0, Malonzo 0, Correa 0, Suria 0, Peralta 0, Farochilen 0, Cuevas 0.

UST (64) – Dungo 11, Velasquez 11, Buenaflor 10, Manding 10, Lim 8, Ludovice 7, Esteban 4, Bucsit 3, Ronquillo 0, Verzosa 0, Kaw 0, Loreto 0, Ferrer 0, Reyes 0, Vidanes 0.

Quarterscores: 20-15, 35-39, 65-49, 80-64

Adamson vs. La Salle-Zobel

AdU (83) – Reyes 20, Garcia 14, Tumaneng 8, Bonzalida 7, Carillo 7, Esperanza 6, De Jesus 6, Medina 5, Artango 4, Umali 4, Sajili 2, Abayon 0, Perez 0, Tumabang 0.

DLSZ (70) – Alas 20, Dimaano 15, Daja 14, Espina 11, Arboleda 5, Atienza 2, Arejola 2, Dabao 1, Gubat 0, Cruz 0, Domangcas 0, Favis 0, Manganaan 0, Pabellano 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarterscores: 15-16, 41-29, 61-58, 83-70