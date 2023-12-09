Sisi Rondina of Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – "Lagi kong sinasabi na mananalo kami."

Unwavering Sisi Rondina, who steered Choco Mucho to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 victory over Cignal HD on Saturday, said that this was her mindset coming into Game 2 of their semifinals series against the HD Spikers.

The Flying Titans were triumphant in overcoming their Game 1 upset in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals to stay alive in the tournament.

"Kahit ako lang personally na maniniwala (na) mananalo kami, 'di ko kasi alam 'yung mga mindset nila. Pero lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko na kailangan 'yung pagod namin, magbunga," she said after delivering a 23-point showing on 20 attacks, 2 blocks and an ace.

"Sa totoo lang, nakakapagod na talaga. Like nakakapagod na 'yung training, kasi siyempre gusto na rin namin magpahinga. Pero kailangan magbunga lahat ng pagod namin," Rondina also told reporters in the postgame conference.

"Makikita natin na go-to spiker na talaga ni Deanna [Wong] si Kat [Tolentino], so sinasabi ko talaga sa kaniya 'Kat, paluin mo sa ibabaw,'" Rondina said about the one-two punch of Kat Tolentino and Deanna Wong.

"(Nandoon) 'yung tiwala ko kay Kat na magtulungan kami, actually (sa) lahat naman talaga.

That trust came to fruition as Tolentino supported Rondina's brilliance with 15 points on 13 attacks and two blocks.

Wong, meanwhile, was credited with 15 excellent sets.

The last game of the Choco Mucho-Cignal semis affair is on Tuesday, December 12, at the same venue where Rondina promised to pour with all they have.

"Siyempre babalik pa rin kami sa programa ni coach, pagkatiwalaan namin knug 'yung gusto and plano niya. Ito na, may Game 3. Kailangan namin all out."

