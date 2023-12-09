Phoenix Super LPG import Johnathan Williams III looks to make a play against Barangay Ginebra in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 9, 2023 in San Jose, Batangas. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters extended their winning streak to five games after defeating Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday in San Jose, Batangas.

The Fuel Masters overhauled a slim halftime deficit then out-scored the Gin Kings, 24-14, in the final quarter which spelled the difference in the game.

Import Johnathan Williams III led the way for Phoenix with a monster double-double of 24 points and 23 rebounds. The former Washington Wizard got ample support from Kenneth Tuffin, who led the Phoenix locals with 18 points on 40% shooting from long distance.

Tuffin's last triple came with less than three minutes left to give the Fuel Masters their biggest lead, 80-72.

Ginebra answered with a three-pointer courtesy of LA Tenorio in their next possession, and a fallaway jumper from Tony Bishop made it a one-possession game, 80-77, with just 26 seconds to go.

The Gin Kings had a chance to force overtime as Christian Standhardinger forced a turnover in the next Phoenix possession. But Ginebra import Tony Bishop missed a potential game-tying three-point attempt, forcing Maverick Ahanmisi to foul Williams.

The Phoenix import calmly knocked down two free throws to ice the win.

Bishop led the Gin Kings with 21 points and 15 boards. Jamie Malonzo led the charge for the Ginebra locals with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but Ahanmisi -- who entered the game averaging close to 16 points per contest -- was limited to four points on 1-of-8 shooting.

At 6-1, Phoenix Super LPG now holds solo second place behind the league-leading Magnolia Hotshots (6-0). Ginebra saw its three-game winning streak snapped, and fell to 4-2.

Ginebra looks to come back on the win column as they face the San Miguel Beermen this Friday 8:00 P.M. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Phoenix takes an 11-day break with their next match against Northport Batang Pier on December 20 at 4:00 P.M.