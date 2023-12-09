MMA: Bumina-ang shines anew at ONE Friday Fights

Carlo Von Bumina-ang of Team Lakay. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Carlo Von Bumina-ang delivered lightning in a flash at ONE Friday Fights 44 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for his third straight win in The Home of Martial Arts.

The Team Lakay bet hardly broke a sweat as he delivered a two-punch knockout of Ilyas Dursun in just 23 seconds.

Bumina-ang connected with a massive right hook that floored his Turkish foe before following it up with a killer left straight that sent Dursun to the ropes.

"When I saw that he switched stance, I saw that he was going for the hook so I got it first and I took the opportunity and boom! I got the knockout," he said.

It was the third straight victory for Bumina-ang under the ONE umbrella and the second to end in less than a minute, giving the famed Baguio-based stable a scintillating finish to the year 2023.

Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan, though, wasn’t as fortunate.

The T-Rex MMA standout yielded to Babar "The Flogger" Ali via unanimous decision as the Filipino saw his two-fight win streak snapped.

Showcasing his size and strength advantage, Ali was in full control in all three rounds as he was relentless in shooting for takedowns, keeping the fight on the ground that stymied Biagtan.

It wasn’t the kind of performance that Biagtan expected as he had difficulty closing in on Ali, desperately trying to keep himself in the bout with his takedown defense yet failing to really get any offense in.