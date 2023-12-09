Injured Fajardo, Braimoh lead race for individual awards

San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo. PBA Images.

MANILA -- San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo and Meralco import Sulaiman Braimoh took the lead in the race for individual awards in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, before both players suffered injuries.

Midway through the elimination round of the tournament, Fajardo is the top contender for Best Player of the Conference honors, while Braimoh is the leading candidate for Best Import.

However, both players are out of action for the foreseeable future, giving their rivals the opportunity to overtake them.

Fajardo, fresh off winning a seventh Most Valuable Player award, put together 43.3 statistical points (SPs) on averages of 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game for the Beermen.

The "Kraken" is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a fractured metacarpal.

In second place in the BPC race is Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger, who is averaging 19.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for 42.8 SPs.

In third place is San Miguel guard CJ Perez, who is putting up 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for 40.3 SPs.

Maverick Ahanmisi of Ginebra (37.2 SPs) and Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort (35.5 SPs) complete the top five. Tolentino is currently the leading scorer among locals, with 22.8 points per game.

The rest of the top 10 are: Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (33.7); Magnolia's Mark Barroca (32.8); Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra (31.5); Meralco's Chris Newsome (30.2); Terrafirma's Javi Gomez de Liano (30.17); and Magnolia's Paul Lee (30.17).

Meanwhile, Meralco's Braimoh netted 55.0 SPs in five games where he put up 32.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Bolts. Unfortunately for Braimoh, his campaign for Meralco is over after suffering a torn Achilles in their game against NLEX last Sunday.

NorthPort's Venky Jois (54.8) and Phoenix's Jonathan Williams III (53.7) are in second and third place, respectively.

Jois is putting up 28.2 points, 15.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game for a NorthPort squad that has a 5-2 record so far. Meanwhile, Williams averages 26.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (5-1).

Tyler Bey of the league-leading Magnolia Hotshots (6-0) is in fourth place with 53.2 SPs, with numbers of 28.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who leads the league in scoring with 33.3 points per game, is in fifth place with 50.3 SPs.

Meanwhile, Cade Flores leads all rookies with 29.0 SPs. The NorthPort forward is putting up 11.2 points, 9.5 boards, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game.

Below is the full list of players in the running for BPC, Best Import, and top rookie honors: