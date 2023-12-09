Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – No Game 1 repeat.

Up 2-0, Choco Mucho was able to close the game in the third set to force a rubber match against Cignal HD in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

The Flying Titans swept the HD Spikers, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City – also shaking off a Game 1 upset where they were handed a reverse sweep after being up two sets to love.

Both squads were at a deadlock at 20-apiece in the opening chapter, but Sisi Rondina fired one off-the-block as Maddie Madayag followed it with a service ace to give Choco Mucho a bit of separation, 22-20.

Riri Meneses kept Cignal alive in the frame as she found the corner pocket to compensate for a Gel Cayuna violation.

The former UAAP beach volleyball MVP propelled Choco Mucho once more, including a set-clinching drop ball to seize Set 1.

More details to follow.