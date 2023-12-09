Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Blacklist International will go to the lower bracket of the M5 World Championship knockout stages after suffering a 2-3 loss over Onic Esports as they opened their campaign, Saturday night.

Blacklist will have to work their way from the lower bracket to keep their quest for their second world championship title alive.

Blacklist nabbed early four kills leading up to the first turtle for an easy 3,300 gold lead within the first 6 minutes.

Nicky “Kiboy” Fernando initiated a clash during the first lord pit but it immediately turned into a disaster as Blacklist managed to pick off Pinoy import Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdesol for the first lord of the game.

A crucial pick-off by Gilang “SANZ” on Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo gave Onic a little breathing space despite conceding the lord in the 20th minute.

Onic star player incurred 4 deaths in the one-sided affair. Onic turned things around in Game 3, before reaching match point after capitalizing on Blacklist overstaying down the tier 1 turrets in a test of late-game discipline.

Blacklist avenged themselves with a dominant game, focusing on the map objectives to reach match point.

But the Codebreakers faltered as Onic Esports dominated across all objectives.